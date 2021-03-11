KOAA Survey: How do you feel about Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

While COVID-19 had been in the news for several weeks — and had likely been spreading silently in communities for most of that time — March 11, 2020, was the day that the realities of the virus sank in for many Americans.

Here in Colorado, a lot also changed by March when we learned of our first case of the coronavirus, major sporting events were canceled and schools decided to take an extended break which led to full-on remote learning for many.

In a matter of days, test sites were up and procedures were changing in public spaces with social distancing and cleaning practices put in place. And by mid-March, a Colorado woman in El Paso County died from COVID-19 that was traced back to a bridge tournament in the county. By the end of the month, Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus.

Now, we're still encouraged to practice social distancing and follow the mask mandate, but more and more people are getting vaccinated each day.

How do you feel about Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Voting has closed for this survey — here are the results:



43% or 223 voted just right

16% or 80 voted not enough

41% or 208 voted too much

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

