KOAA Survey: How do you abbreviate St. Patrick's Day?

Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone! For centuries, the Irish have observed the day of Saint Patrick’s death as a religious holiday, attending church in the morning and celebrating with food and drink in the afternoon, according to the History channel.

We want to know, how do you abbreviate St. Patrick's Day? Voting for this survey has closed — here are the results:



59% said St. Patty's Day

41% said St. Paddy's Day

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

