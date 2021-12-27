KOAA Survey: How did you spend the Christmas holiday?

The Christmas weekend has now passed, and the News5 team would like to know how you spent the Christmas holiday.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

If you're a hockey fan, it certainly wasn't spend watching any NHL games. The league suspended play until December 27 initially, but now has extended that delay until at least December 28.

Many people received gifts on Saturday, and there were probably a couple that didn't fit a need or want. If you are one of those people, here are some ways to make post-holiday returns as easy as possible.

