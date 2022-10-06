KOAA Survey: How are you watching the Broncos game tonight?

The Broncos vs the Colts will not be airing on regular tv and KOAA News5 wants to know how you plan on watching the game.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Tonight's game will be streaming on Amazon. The deal that started in 2021 allowed the company to become one of the exclusive homes of Thursday Night Football. They will be carrying 15 TNF games per year and one pre-season game through the 2023 season.

KOAA News5 team will have highlights from tonight's game at News5 at 10 PM.

