KOAA Survey: How are you saving energy this winter?

Utility prices are high this year in Southern Colorado, and there might not be any relief coming until February. The News5 team wants to know if you're doing anything to try and keep your energy bill down.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Colorado Springs customers are now feeling the full effect of the utility price hikes that were approved by Colorado Springs Utilities November 15. The price hike took effect in December, and customers were not happy about it.

If you are really feeling the pinch of the utility bills, there is potential assistance available through Colorado's LEAP program.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

