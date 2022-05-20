KOAA Survey: How are you preparing for the cold weather?

Some of the heaviest snow we've forecast in two years is set to hit southern Colorado this afternoon through Saturday morning.

Snow will fall through Saturday morning but taper off into the afternoon. We'll see a harder freeze Saturday night with even Pueblo getting down near 32 degrees.

We will keep seeing scattered rain chances in the forecast from Sunday through Tuesday of next week, but snow could mix in with the rain on Sunday for areas like Teller county and west into the mountains.

