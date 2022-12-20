KOAA Survey: How are you preparing for the cold?

An arctic front is set to move across the U.S. beginning Wednesday as it makes its way across the country.

It’s important to prepare your house this week for the cold temperatures. Once the temperatures drop below zero, there’s a chance your pipes could freeze.

You should let cold water drip from a faucet. This will help prevent the pipes from freezing. It also helps to open the doors below your sink to allow warmer air to circulate.

Pipes are most at risk in basements, attics and garages because those places are usually less heated. But even pipes in your cabinets and exterior walls can freeze in cold temperatures.

Caroline Peters spoke with Ben Roddy, the owner of BenTek Plumbing. He says if you do not prepare your house for the cold, frozen pipes could lead to a leak in your house.

News of the cold weather has prompted some airlines to issue travel vouchers for those traveling for the upcoming holiday.

On Tuesday, Delta Airlines issued a travel advisory for airports in the Atlantic, northeast, northwest mountain, and Pacific northwest regions.

On its website, United is waiving its change fee and any difference in fare on qualifying tickets for flights departing on or before Dec. 28 at many U.S. airports due to the winter weather.

American Airlines said on its site that it is waiving change fees on qualifying tickets for those who plan to fly over the holidays at the 29 listed airports in the northeast that could be affected by winter weather.

Southwest issued a travel advisory for airports in the midwest, adding that those with qualifying tickets traveling Wednesday through Monday could rebook their flights "without paying any additional charge."

