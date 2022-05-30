KOAA Survey: How are you observing Memorial Day

News5 would like to know how you are observing Memorial Day.

There are events across southern Colorado today to honor those lost in the service of the US armed services.

In Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak National Cemetery is hosting a 10:00 a.m. service.

“We get the most number of visitors throughout the year during the Memorial Day time,” said Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Director, Skyler Holmes.

The location east of the city is set aside as the final resting place for military veterans. More than 3,500 people have been laid to rest since the Pikes Peak National Cemetery was dedicated just over three and half years ago.

“We honor them, nothing is going to stop us from honoring them,” said Air Force Veteran, Cemetery Founder, and now volunteer, Pete Tetley.

This memorial day everyone is invited. “The more the better to at least honor those veterans that have been laid to rest,” said Tetley. Organizers are planning for more than a thousand visitors.

