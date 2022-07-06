KOAA Survey: How are you handling the housing market

As inflation, interest rates, and supply chain issues continue to impact Colorado, News would like to know how you are handling the housing market.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Colorado homebuyers don't have to duke it out quite as much to find a home. The state is finally seeing a shift and there are signs it’s becoming a bit more of a competitive market.

So, there is some good news to report! A statewide report from Colorado Association of Realtors shows the changes we’re seeing with prices and listings.

As a whole, the market is changing. In May, there were 11,129 new listings in Colorado. That’s a 4 percent increase from April.

Another way to look at it?

In May of last year, there were 10,105 new listings in the market.

That means in May 2022, there were 10 percent more available inventory than last year.

If you’re a buyer, more houses on the market is finally a turn in your favor.

Digging into what's specifically happening in our local communities, it might not look like a dramatic shift in numbers, but there are slightly more homes available in many Colorado cities.

Learn more in this Denver7 In-Depth report.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

