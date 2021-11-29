KOAA Survey: How are you giving back this holiday season?

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, and the News5 team wants to know how you give back during the holiday season.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

In Waukesha, residents came together on Small Business Saturday to fund raise for the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy. Many business owners in the community donated a portion of their proceeds to a fund that is helping support the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

If you happen to have an old bike lying around, you can put it to good use this holiday season by donating it to Kids on Bikes. News5 is partnering with the organization to help give more kids the opportunity to get involved in cycling.

A local teen this year gave back for her birthday. When Callie Smith learned that Afghan refugees were being resettled in Colorado Springs, she gathered donations that will help them settle into their new life in the United States.

