KOAA Survey: How are you doing on the employment front?

For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team would like to know how you are doing on the employment front?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The federal unemployment benefits that were implemented during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end last week. A lot of businesses are hoping that this would push people back into the workforce since it has become a national struggle to get people to apply for jobs.

Yet, the country could see another spike in unemployment as the delta variant continues to sweep through the US. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US economy added 235,000 in August which is well below the predicted numbers.

"There is no doubt that the delta variant is the reason that today's job report wasn't stronger," President Joe Biden said during remarks at the White House Friday.

Per the Associated Press, the jobs that saw the most falloff were those that required face-to-face contact with customers. That included restaurants, bars, and hotels, which saw net-zero job growth in August. Also, health care, government, and construction employers all reported job cuts last month. As a result, Biden is calling on lawmakers to pass policies that will support job growth and stimulate the economy.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

