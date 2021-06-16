Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: How are you beating the heat?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Beat the Heat.jpg
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 12:28:34-04

We're looking at some serious heat across Colorado nearing records in Colorado Springs, Denver, Pueblo, and even Alamosa.

Heat will quickly pick up across the region with temperatures in the 90s and even a stray triple-digit by lunch, and a few showers and thunderstorms from the late afternoon through the early evening. Be sure and take breaks if you're working in the heat today, and be sure to stay hydrated. Heatstroke can set in quickly if you become dehydrated and your body can't cool itself by sweating.

News5 would like to know, how are you beating the heat?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community