KOAA Survey: How are you beating the heat?

We're looking at some serious heat across Colorado nearing records in Colorado Springs, Denver, Pueblo, and even Alamosa.

Heat will quickly pick up across the region with temperatures in the 90s and even a stray triple-digit by lunch, and a few showers and thunderstorms from the late afternoon through the early evening. Be sure and take breaks if you're working in the heat today, and be sure to stay hydrated. Heatstroke can set in quickly if you become dehydrated and your body can't cool itself by sweating.

News5 would like to know, how are you beating the heat?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

