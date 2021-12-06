KOAA Survey: Holiday season spending

Consumers are running into a lot more hurdles than usual around holiday shopping. Supply chain issues, inflation, and delivery delays are all raising prices. The News5 team wants to know if that's affecting you're spending, and whether you're planning on spending more, less, or about the same this holiday season.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Consumer sentiment hasn't been this low since 2009, when the United States was in one of its worst economic downturns since the Great Depression. With one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year in full swing, consumers have a lot to consider.

There are ways to gift a loved one something that isn't as reliant on the supply chain. If you're out of ideas, you can always gift an experience.

It's not just consumers and shoppers who are navigating a tricky path this holiday season. Business owners are being forced to make difficult calls when it comes to supplying their stores with products, and figuring out how to factor in their increased costs to the sticker price.

