KOAA Survey: Have you voted yet?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Election day is tomorrow

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

While off-year elections typically see much lower turnout, the issues on the ballots are still important. This years there will be a few statewide questions on the ballot, and voters in individual counties and cities will decide on a variety of local measures. For an overview of the statewide November ballot, you can click here. If you need to know where to vote, or are interested in more local votes, the News5 team has all of our articles on the upcoming election under our Election Watch tab. You can read those by following this link.

This election year in El Paso county has attracted a significant degree of funding. For a breakdown of who's funding Yes on 2C, click here. School board races are also on the ballot, and one group spent $130,000 to support candidates across El Paso County. To learn more about what that money's going to and who it's supporting, you can click here.

School board elections this cycle are attracting much more attention from parents than usual. This is largely related to the debates around mask mandates and critical race theory. To read more on what's going on in these races click here.

