KOAA Survey: Have you or someone you know been affected by COVID?

The highly contagious omicron strain is the newest variant in the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists are still working to get more data on the virus, but early research indicates it is less dangerous than the delta variant, but significantly more contagious.

However, there are some alarming statistics. Recent hospital data is showing an uptick in children being hospitalized with COVID-19.

There's also new recommendations on quarantines and isolation following a positive COVID-19 test. The CDC has shortened the quarantine time from 10 to 5 days, if the person wears a mask following those five days in isolation to minimize the risk of infecting others.

