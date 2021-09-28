KOAA Survey: Have you considered getting an electric vehicle?

As more models become available, have you considered purchasing an electric vehicle?

The Ford Motor Co. announced this week a plan to invest $11.4 billion to build news production sites in the US for electric pickups, cars, and batteries. The plan includes the creation of 11,000 jobs in Kentucky and Tennessee to support the effort.

According to the manufacturer, the locations in those states are intentional due to their history of relying on coal for industry, now moving towards the first big battery manufacturing facilities in the US. Ford projects 40% of their cars and trucks will be electric within a decade.

On the local level in Colorado, Black Hills Energy is about ready to roll out a Ready EV rebate program for electric vehicle chargers.

“This comprehensive plan, now pending final approval by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, will reduce the cost to customers of home charging equipment through residential rebates ranging from $500 to $1,000,” said Nick Wagner, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Regulatory Affairs and Policy. Charging rebates up to $3,000 will be available for business customers with additional rebates available for commercial customers who install fast-charging equipment for public use, according to a release.

The availability of charging locations, associated costs, and capabilities have long been concerns when it comes to moving to a hybrid or all-electric vehicle. Those factors are changing as the industry makes progress thanks to significant investments to address changes in customer behavior.

