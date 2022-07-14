KOAA Survey: Favorite thing about Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

As we continue covering the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs, News5 would like to know what is your favorite part about the rodeo?

The 81st Cinch Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will take place Wednesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 16 at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.

The days will be jam-packed with events such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and much more.

Since many events sell out, it is recommended to buy tickets early and online.

Those attending are asked to enter the rodeo grounds from 21st Street. Parking for all four days is free but limited.

Unopened bottles of water are permitted on the grounds, but any open containers and food are prohibited. Concessions will be available at the rodeo.

Before the rodeo events each day, a petting zoo, pony rides, and other fun activities will be going on.

The events begin at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Saturday's gates open at 10 a.m. with events getting underway at 12:15 p.m.

