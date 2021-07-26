Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: Favorite exciting Olympic moment

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Olympics2 FSG.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 12:49:06-04

We're cheering on Team USA as they go for Olympic gold in Tokyo.

After a weekend of thrilling competitions, News5 would like to know your favorite moment in the games so far.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

RELATED:
USA's Anastasija Zolotic wins first Olympic gold medal
U.S. wins six medals in first night of swimming finals
Young U.S. shooter Will Shaner takes air rifle gold
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethrones Katie Ledecky in thrilling 400m free final

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community