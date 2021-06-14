KOAA Survey: Favorite Colorado crop

As we learn about the new Pueblo Chile variant called the Pueblo Primrose, News5 wants to know - what is your favorite Colorado crop?

Brighten your garden with the new Pueblo Primrose

The Pueblo Chile season is well underway as farmers started the process of planting several weeks ago. With hotter weather in store this year, the same can be said for the peppers. We're still a few weeks away from seeing and smelling roasters across the region this summer, plus the Pueblo Chile & Frijole Festival in late September.

Colorado State University Meet the new Pueblo Primose, for the garden, not the table.

However, there's a new addition to the chile lineup, the Pueblo Primrose, meant for showing off your in your landscape, not in your cooking. The original Pueblo Chile, known as a Mosco chile, was developed by Dr. Michael Bartolo at the Colorado State Arkansas Valley Research Center.

An uncle of his who was a Pueblo farmer passed away and Bartolo's aunt gave him some prized chile seeds. The plant researcher spent years creating what is now the Pueblo Chile.

From the original, numerous other varieties are now on the market. The latest is meant to add color for landscapes with small bright-colored little peppers. It took 13 years to create the Pueblo Primrose. According to Colorado State University, the Pueblo Primrose is "an ornamental-type chile pepper that is between 12-16 inches in height and produces 1.5-inch diameter round peppers that turn from a cream color to yellow, orange, and red during maturation."

Rocky Ford melons

Located in Otero County, Rocky Ford might be small in population, but it's known across the nation for its fresh watermelons and tasty cantaloupes. Look for the Rocky Ford Growers Association sticker to know if your produce was grown and processed in our region.

KOAA 5 Knapp's Farm Market - Rocky Ford, Colorado

Palisade Peach

Palisade, Colorado in Mesa County is known for its peaches. Every year, the Palisade Peach Festival in August celebrates this delicious Colorado fruit.

Check out the Palisade Chamber of Commerce for more information on this year's event.

Olathe Sweet Corn

Out in Montrose County, Colorado it is all about Olathe Sweet Corn. The town celebrates the crop every August with a large festival.

No details are available yet for 2021 events, but check here for updates.

