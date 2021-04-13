KOAA Survey: Does the pausing of the J&J vaccine change your plans?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine. So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

During Tuesday morning's press conference, acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said the review would take a matter of days but could extend longer depending on "what we learn." Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal director of CDC, added that the pause was taking place in order to better prepare the health system in the event more patients experience clotting.

Throughout Tuesday's press conference, officials were clear that the events were extremely rare, and so far had only presented in patients that suffered from thrombocytopenia — low levels of blood platelets — and those who had histories of blood clotting issues.

Schuchat added that anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a month ago likely won't experience the clotting issues moving forward. She also said that anyone who has taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last month and experienced "severe headaches, abdominal pain or leg pain" should contact their doctor. She noted that pain would be different than the typical aches and pains associated with the flu.

