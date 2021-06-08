KOAA Survey: Do you think there should be more safety requirements for motorcyclists?

Now is the time of year when we’ll see more and more of our neighbors and even visitors out on the road enjoying some two or three-wheel freedom. There are always those commuters who share the road everyday, but the summer weekends are the most popular times for those looking for a break from the everyday.

Unfortunately, motorcycle deaths are up 33% from 2019 with 137 deaths in 2020, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The El Paso County Coroner's Office reports 29 deaths for 2020.

Under Colorado law. motorcyclists over 18 years of age are only required to have a motorcycle endorsement and wear eye protection. Helmets, other safety gear, and continued professional training are recommended.

News5 would like to know if you believe more safety requirements should be in place for motorcyclists.

CDOT offers these tips to motorists for how to avoid collisions with motorcyclists:

Allow extra space when following a motorcycle – use the ‘three-second rule’ to ensure adequate distance.

Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Motorcycles can be hard to see at a distance so use extra caution when turning left at an intersection.

Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

There are programs across the state that offer training for beginners and advanced riders. As the basics of motorcycle operation are the same no matter whether you like dirt bikes, dual-purpose, sportbikes, touring bikes, and cruisers, you’ll learn what you need. Don’t have a motorcycle yet, but want to earn that endorsement? No problem, schools offer a motorcycle and helmet as part of the training program. You just need to come prepared with basic safety gear.

Click here to learn more about Motorcycle Operator Safety Training in Colorado.

