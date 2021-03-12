KOAA Survey: Do you think daylight saving time should be permanent?

On Sunday, our clocks will jump an hour, starting at 2 a.m. local time.

According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time is meant to stretch daylight hours during the summer months.

Some states and territories in the United States do not observe DST, including the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, Arizona, and Hawaii.

Earlier this week, a group of US senators from both parties have submitted a bill to make daylight saving time permanent throughout most of the U.S.

The legislation, if approved, would give most of America additional evening daylight in the winter months, but would reduce the amount of morning sunlight during daylight standard time.

Five Republican and three Democratic senators are co-sponsoring the legislation.

Fifteen states have passed bills to move to year-round daylight saving time, but the federal government would have to agree to the changes.

Governments implemented daylight saving time as a measure to conserve energy.

President Richard Nixon implemented year-round daylight saving time in 1974 as America was affected by an energy shortage.

The act ended in 1975 as Congress established a standard practice for daylight saving time, allowing for winter mornings to have more daylight, so more people could go to work and school in the daylight.

While Americans conserve some energy in the evening with more daylight, research has found that the benefit is negated by increased energy usage in the morning.

During the time change we will lose an hour of sleep, experts says this affects you, there are a few things you can do to make the transition easier.

