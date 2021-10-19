KOAA Survey: Do you participate in off-year elections?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Another round of elections is coming up this November 2, and the News5 team would like to know to what degree you participate in off year elections.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

This year there are a few things that will be on the ballot. Colorado Springs will be voting on ballot issues 2C and 2D, while there will be school board elections across southern Colorado. There are also three statewide ballot initiatives.

To read our guide on the November ballot, click this link: Colorado November Ballot Guide

Ballot issue 2C in Colorado Springs has drawn a lot of attention, and Mayor Suthers gave his support for the measure significant airtime during his State of the City address. If the vote passes, the TOPS tax will be increased, and it is intended to go to the maintenance and acquisition of trails and open spaces. You can read more about 2C here: Ballot 2C Information

The other ballot issue voters in Colorado Springs will decide on is ballot issue 2D. Issue2D, if approved, will go to a fire mitigation fund of $20 million. The fund would be overseen by the fire department and a civilian oversight board. Any taxes the fund would take in over $20 million would be refunded to citizens on their utility bills.

Across the state voters will also decide who will be on their local school boards. Some city council seats will also be up for grabs.

