Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY FDA FSG.jpg
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:44:34-04

The makers of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are seeking full approval for their vaccines for people 12 years of age and older. Both vaccines are only being administered under emergency authorization since first rolled out to the public.

News5 would like to know your level of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community