KOAA Survey: Colorado Avalanche chances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche enter the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they face the Nashville Predators at home.

The Colorado and Nashville first-round series features two of the best defensemen in the league in Cale Makar and Roman Josi. But it boils down to what it typically does with goaltending.

For the Avalanche, there's Darcy Kuemper. He won a career-best 37 games after being acquired over the summer from Arizona.

The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the opening two games due to a leg injury. It's a big blow after he won 38 games this season.

The Predators haven't decided between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram.

Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

