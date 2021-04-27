KOAA Survey: CDC updating mask-wearing guidance

U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. And unvaccinated people can drop face coverings in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the updated guidance Tuesday.

Previously, the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden will discuss the change during a news conference on the state of the pandemic on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. MST from the White House's north lawn.

We'd like to know, will the mandate change how you wear a mask?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

