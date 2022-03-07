KOAA Survey: At what gas price would you start changing your driving habits?

As gas prices begin to rise, it has left many people to wonder if they should change their driving habits.

News5 wants to know, at what gas price would you start changing your driving habits?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters.

Talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports Monday sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.

