KOAA Survey: Are you travelling for Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and the News5 team wants to know if you're traveling for the holiday.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

If you are flying for Thanksgiving, be aware that it's going to be a hectic time at Denver International Airport. Travelers will see chaos, crowds, and construction this holiday season, and should be prepared for longer wait times.

For those who get some of their holiday shopping on Thanksgiving, your options might be a bit more limited. Target is the latest retailer to announce that it will no longer be opening on Thanksgiving.

Food costs are also up this year, and that may impact your Thanksgiving feast shopping. If you want to avoid the worst of the crunch, you should make a Thanksgiving shopping plan.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

