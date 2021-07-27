Watch
KOAA Survey: Are you ready for back to school?

KOAA
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 13:23:18-04

As we creep closer and closer to a return of the school year, News5 would like to know if you're ready to send the kids back to the classroom.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Backpack Bash

The third annual Backpack Bash has officially kicked off in Colorado Springs. During the next couple of days, volunteers will continue to fill backpacks with school supplies until they reach the 15,000 mark.

The first distribution will take place this Saturday at three different locations. If you are interested in volunteering or attending the event, visit the Backpack Bash website.
