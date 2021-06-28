KOAA Survey: Are you having trouble finding fuel?

In recent weeks, some gas stations in southern Colorado have marked off pumps due to a lack of fuel supply linked to a temporary shortage of fuel tanker drivers.

There isn't a gas shortage, just a temporary issue with having enough drivers to deliver.

“Because there’s a driver shortage for trucks, it takes a little longer to get those kinks ironed out,’ said Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado.

He explained that when so many Americans switched to working from home during the pandemic, gasoline consumption dropped. So, truck drivers who used to haul gas switched to other fields.

Demand for gas surged back this summer but the labor market still hasn't caught up.

"There's good reason to be upset, don't take that out on the service station, they don't want you not to have gas," McKinley said. "They'd love to have gas in their tanks. It's just this labor issue."

He also said that the wholesale market for gasoline in Southern Colorado is stable and he doesn't expect prices to climb much higher. However, it will likely take the labor market longer to correct itself.

