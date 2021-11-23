KOAA Survey: Are you having guests over for Thanksgiving?

Holidays during the past two years have been a bit strange, with the question of having guests over taking on far more weight than it used to. The News5 team wants to know if you'll be having guests over for Thanksgiving.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

If one of the guests or a resident is a furry friend, you might be wondering what leftovers you can treat them with. Thanksgiving can also be a feast for our dogs, and if you're wondering what Thanksgiving staples are safe for them to eat, you can click here.

Thanksgiving football and the Macy's Thanksgiving parade are television classics on Thanksgiving, but this year another option will be available on PBS. PBS will broadcast a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at 5:30 P.M. Mountain time this year.

There's good news for avid parade watchers, as Macy's announced that the Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this year. Carrie Underwood, Kristen Chenoweth, and Baby Yoda will all feature in the 95th edition of the event.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

