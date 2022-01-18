KOAA Survey: Are you going to order a free at-home COVID-19 test?

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the Biden Administration announced a website that allows each household to order four free at-home rapid test kits.

Many Americans have reported that it's extremely difficult to find at-home tests in stores and many fake COVID-19 testing sites continue to open up making testing difficult.

Testing kits are expected to ship within seven to 12 days.

