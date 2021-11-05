KOAA Survey: Are you changing holiday plans because of COVID?

With the surge in cases of COVID-19 across the state, the News5 team wants to know if you're adjusting your holiday plans.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Pueblo County stands as one of the worst in the state currently for COVID-19, with 500+ cases per 100,000 people. Pueblo's hospitals are virtually shut down and Parkview Medical delayed elective medical procedures as a result of the influx of cases.

Across the U.S., the toll of the pandemic continues to rise, as COVID-19 deaths surpassed 750,000. The U.S. reached the milestone Wednesday, on the same day tens of millions of children became eligible to take the vaccine for the first time.

The federal government will begin enforcing a vaccine or testing mandate January 4. The mandate applies to companies with over 100 workers. Workers will be required to get the vaccine or test weekly for the virus, with penalties up to $14,000 for each violation.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

