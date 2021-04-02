KOAA Survey: Are you attending Easter church services this weekend?

We're in for a beautiful Easter weekend across Colorado. Saturday looks to bring us temperatures in the 70s with more sunshine and another breezy afternoon. We could see record warmth on Sunday with a high of 79 in Colorado Springs and 84 in Pueblo!

We'd like to know what your plans are for the Easter weekend. Are you attending Easter church services this weekend?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines on how Americans can safely celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC advised that people celebrate by avoiding large crowds and gather with people in their immediate household.

The CDC also recommended other steps to take:



Egg hunts can be done outside while wearing masks and staying six feet apart

Attend religious services virtually

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor

Outdoor celebrations are safer than indoor celebrations



If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC advises that you gather indoors without wearing a mask, but encourage social distance and wear a mask with others that aren't vaccinated.

Although traveling is strongly discouraged, the CDC offered travel guidance to those who plan on traveling during the holiday weekend.

