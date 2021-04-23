KOAA Survey: Are reported COVID-19 vaccine side effects impacting your decision?

As more Coloradans receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it's important to remember side effects are common with any vaccination. Side effects from the vaccines may include redness, swelling, and pain near the injection site. Other side effects could be a sore arm, fatigue, a headache, muscle aches, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Are reported COVID-19 vaccine side effects impacting your decision?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Kristi Durbin is the immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health. She says everyone responds differently to the vaccines. "Some people have side effects with dose one, and not dose two. Some with dose two, and not dose one. Some with both. Some don't have any side effects at all. So it varies, certainly, from person to person and vaccine to vaccine," said Durbin.

Durbin said side effects after a COVID-19 vaccine are a sign of the immune system working. "Side effects after a vaccine are your body learning how to fight COVID... It's basically giving your immune system a picture of the enemy and showing how to fight it off."

Side effects may include redness, swelling, and pain near the injection site. Other side effects could be a sore arm, fatigue, a headache, muscle aches, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

RELATED: Governor Jared Polis encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as signs of hesitancy emerge

Some are advising scheduling your vaccinations on the weekend, if possible, to allow for time to rest as needed.

CNBC reported both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have side effects more frequently on the second dose, which is to be expected since the first shot triggers an immune response and the second one builds upon it.

AARP reports younger people are more likely to experience intense side effects because their immune system is more robust.

Durbin said the side effects typically end after a day or two. "If people are experiencing those side effects, we want them to stay hydrated, to rest if they don't feel well. They could also consider taking an over-the-counter medication like Tylenol or ibuprofen if that's normally a safe thing for you to do... If you had a severe reaction like if you were having trouble breathing or something like that, we'd certainly want you to seek immediate medical attention," said Durbin.

Durbin said the side effects from a shot are nowhere near the risk one takes if they contract COVID-19. "We don't want people to be afraid. We want people to go ahead and get vaccinated. If you had side effects with the first dose, don't let that stop you from getting your second dose."

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

