KOAA Survey: Are inflation and rising gas prices impacting how often you use delivery services?

Gas prices have reached $4 in some places, forcing many delivery and ride share drivers to reconsider how they're approaching the job.

Are inflation and rising gas prices impacting how often you use delivery services?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Nationally, the ripple effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have pushed gas prices in the U.S. to a new all-time high.

The national average is now $4.10 a gallon. AAA says the highest prices are likely to stick around for months.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

