KOAA Survey: 4th of July fireworks

As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day with celebrations across the region, News5 would like to know how you plan to enjoy fireworks this year.

Fireworks are making a comeback this Fourth of July weekend after last year’s shows were canceled across the state due to coronavirus pandemic.

Note: Fireworks are illegal within city limits for the City of Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Fountain.

ALAMOSA — July 3 and 4

Alamosa County is hosting multiple Independence Day events, with a parade, scavenger hunt, local beer tasting, a pancake breakfast and more on July 3. On July 4, a fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Alamosa Fairground. Click the header for a full schedule.

COLORADO SPRINGS — July 4

This year, Colorado Springs is having a widespread firework event called 4th of July Symphony On Your Porch. Fireworks will be shot off from north of the Cimarron Hills area and from the Fountain area, and the city has a map of where people can watch from their homes.

Folks will be able to tune into Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, AM 740 KVOR, or 92.9 Peak FM to listen to the accompanying music.

CRIPPLE CREEK — July 4

The City Of Cripple Creek will host its 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 about 20 minutes after dusk — approximately 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town south of Myers Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate via drive-in, by staying in their cars.

