KOAA Survey: With Pifizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by the FDA will you get the shot?

Today, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Now with Pifizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by the FDA, KOAA News5 wants to know will you:

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow.

The Pfizer vaccine is one of three currently being administered under an emergency use authorization. More than 91 million American's are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's version. Full approval will likely lead to more companies and schools issuing vaccine mandates. The New York Times reports some United States companies cited full approval from the FDA as part of their decision-making process for issuing vaccine mandates.

