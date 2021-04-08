Grant applications open for venues affected by the pandemic

Applications open are now open for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

The program is aimed to help music and entertainment venues stay in business during the pandemic.

The program was expanded under the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

The program includes more than $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues.

Eligible venues would qualify for grants equal to 45% of their pre-pandemic revenue up to $10 million.

Eligible applicants include:



Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Museum operators, zoos, and aquariums that meet specific criteria

Motion picture theater operators

Talent representatives

The program will prioritize small venues with less than 50 employees and those venues with the greatest loss.

The first wave of grants will be given to those who suffered a 90% or greater revenue loss, then it will be given to those who suffered a 70% revenue loss and a 25% or greater revenue loss respectively.

The losses must also have occurred between April 2020 through December 2020.

To qualify, a venue must have been in operation as of February 29, 2020

To apply for the relief click here.

RELATED:

Sen. Hickenlooper touts billions in federal grants for food and drink industry

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter