Colorado marching bands face off in state championships starting Friday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Colorado's state marching band championship competitions will take place starting Friday and will run through Monday. The public is welcome to attend and can purchase tickets online.

4A and 5A championships will be hosted at the United States Air Force Academy's (USAFA) Falcon Stadium with quarter-finals performances on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. Semi-finals and finals performances will take place on Saturday with semi-finals starting at 8:30 a.m. and finals starting at 5:15 p.m.

Attendees should plan on entering the north gate from exit 156 and are asked to have a valid ID.

4A and 5A Quarter-finals ticket prices are as follows:



Adults: $18

Students: $14

Seniors, ages 65 and up: $14

Ages nine and under: Free

4A and 5A Semi-finals ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $19

Students: $15

Seniors, ages 65 and up: $15

Ages nine and under: Free

4A and 5A Finals ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $20

Students: $16

Seniors, ages 65 and up: $16

Ages nine and under: Free

1A, 2A, and 3A semi-finals and finals will be held in Pueblo, Colorado at Colorado State University, Pueblo's Thunderbowl Stadium on Monday. Semi-finals will begin at 8:30 a.m. Finals performances will begin at 5:00 p.m.

1A through 3A Semi-finals ticket prices are as follows:



Adults: $15

Students: $10

Seniors, ages 65 and up: $10

Ages nine and under: Free

1A through 3A Finals ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $18

Students: $15

Seniors, ages 65 and up: $15

Ages nine and under: Free

The Colorado Bandmasters Association (CBA), the championship host, wants to make sure the public is aware that there is a Facebook message offering a live stream order of the championships; this is not true and is being called a "scam" by the organization. These events are not live streamed, according to CBA.

The marching band organization wants attendees to be aware that Monday's scheduled events may be delayed or postponed due to weather. CBA said it will make a final decision regarding Monday's events by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

_____

