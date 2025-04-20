Browns Canyon National Monument expanding recreation after being recognized as a stargazing destination

Browns Canyon National Monument was recognized as an International Dark Sky Park by DarkSky International on December 16, 2024.

DarkSky International is an organization dedicated to preserving the dark sky and reducing light pollution.

Browns Canyon is Colorado's 18th International Dark Sky Place and the 12th International Dark Sky Park.

“Browns Canyon’s example will no doubt be a substantial one in influencing communities surrounding the national monument and beyond to practice responsible outdoor lighting to better impact the night-time environment of the site. Furthermore, the staff’s ingenuity in bringing the monument’s lighting into full compliance is something worthy of praise and promotion.” DarkSky International Program Associate Michael Rymer

I spoke with Michael Kunkel, a CO-Founder of Friends of Browns Canyon (FoBC), a conservation organization that's dedicated to preserving the monument.

Kunkel says that while FoBC spearheaded the movement to have Browns Canyon recognized as a Dark Sky park, the group couldn't have done it without collaboration with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the U.S. Forest Service, and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.

WATCH: The work behind having Browns Canyon National Monument recognized as a Dark Sky International Park destination

Browns Canyon National Monument receives Dark Sky recognition

DarkSky praises Browns Canyon's "scenic river corridor, impressive wilderness areas, and numerous recreational opportunities."

Levi Spellman, BLM

Historically, the Indigenous and First Nations people recognized Browns Canyon as an important cultural site, and President Barack Obama designated the canyon as a National Monument on February 19, 2015.

Some more notable Dark Sky destinations in Colorado can be found below:



Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area

Top of the Pines

Curecanti National Recreational Area

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

Mesa Verde National Park

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Following the Dark Sky recognition, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area have been training for the new recreation options that are being offered.

I reached out to the BLM and the rangers responsible for Browns Canyon to see what the new recreation options will be.

"Because there are multiple agencies involved (Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area), we may have different things we’re doing as a component of integrating this new element to how we manage the area."



"A unique agreement exists between these agencies, and the one that’s primarily responsible for the public recreation aspect is CPW’s AHRA team. They work closely with Friends of Browns Canyon, a group of community advocates who were instrumental in getting this certification for the monument."



"I know FBC will begin planning their dark sky readings and events in April, with an eye on taking advantage of the night skies in the May – September window. One of their main goals is to have AHRA and BLM staff offering public presentations during that time, and our office is coordinating with them on that front." Levi Spellman, BLM Public Affairs Officer

The passion and enthusiasm surrounding the Dark Sky recognition can be attributed to the hardworking teams that have been putting in the time and effort to preserve Browns Canyon.

"We’re all pretty excited about it. I mean, it doesn’t make the skies any darker or the stars any brighter. It’s just letting people know how amazing that location already was. It’s gorgeous out there. If you haven’t taken a trip, you should." Levi Spellman, BLM





