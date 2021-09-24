Around Town this weekend: Sept. 24 - 26

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As our community starts to return to normal, here are some things you and your friends and family can do this weekend in southern Colorado and throughout the state.

Chile and Frijoles Festival

The annual Chile and Frijoles Festival is underway in Pueblo. Tickets are five dollars. Roasters are in a new location at the el pueblo parking lot downtown. In addition to chiles, there is live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and more through Sunday.

Oktoberfest

Be sure to don your favorite lederhosen for this one. This weekend the annual Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs is back. It's taking place at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. There will be food, drinks, live music, costume contests, and more. Admission is free, but parking will cost $10.

Harvest Festival

A local tradition returns this weekend to Canon City. From wine tasting to good music, there's something for everyone at the 19th Annual Harvest Festival. It's happening at the winery at Holy Cross Abbey, it starts on Saturday at 10 a.m.

National Public Lands Day

In honor of national public lands day the U.S. Forest Service in the Rocky Mountain region will waive fees on Saturday for picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and more. However, you'll still have to pay for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits.

Santa Fe Trail Bicentennial

An important trail in U.S. history is turning 200 years old this weekend. Bent's Old Fort near La Junta is celebrating the Santa Fe Trail's bicentennial. The fort will be hosting different festivities to celebrate the occasion, like historians dressed in mid-1800s clothing demonstrating what times were like on the trail. The event runs through Sunday.

