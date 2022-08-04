Why the speed limit change on Marksheffel? Viewers ask News5 to investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 viewers are speaking up about a speed limit change that caught them off guard this summer on one of the most heavily traveled roads in the Pikes Peak Region. News5 looked into the reason for the change and what’s causing concerns.

We’re learning more about a speed limit change in the short section of road leading up to this intersection at Marksheffel and Drennan. People who live in this area say this change in speed limit surprised them and with law enforcement patrolling the area it’s led to some costly speeding tickets. It’s why they’ve reached out to News5 to find out what this change is all about.

”So I mean they could’ve put up the notices or one of those marquees along the side of the road or something,” said area resident Debra Whittle.

Whittle has lived in the Lorson Ranch area for more than a decade and navigates the traffic along Marksheffel on a daily basis, but she says the drive this summer has been different. In some areas, the speed limits suddenly dropped.

”It jumps from 55 to 45 back to 55 and back to 45 at different places, so it was just really confusing,” said Whittle.

She says with so many drivers using Marksheffel, little orange flags on the top of the speed limit signs are not enough to highlight these changes.

”You see all over town where they have these signs that say lane changes, or lane merges or construction. So even out there would’ve been something different that they could’ve done something to give us more notice,” said Whittle.

And when police started doing speed enforcement in the area, neighbors started to share about the changes themselves.

”Yeah, there has been a lot of chatter on our neighborhood facebook page about the number of cops since the middle of May and they’re ticketing,” said Whittle.

News5 reached out to the City of Colorado Springs to find out why the speed limit changed in the first place and got this statement…

“Traffic Engineering recently lowered the speed limit on Marksheffel approaching the Drennan intersection in anticipation of a future signal to be installed. It is standard practice when the speed limit exceeds 45 mph to lower the speed limit approaching signalized intersections.”

These changes are centered on safety. After at least two deadly crashes at this intersection in just the last year. There is a roadside memorial near the intersection where soon, that new stoplight will be installed.

The speed limit change happened back on May 16th and News5 is told this lowered speed limit will be permanent, so drivers will need to pay attention.

”It does kind of help to know that there’s a reason for it according to the city, but for them also to be aware and more consistent with their signage,” said Whittle.

The city tells News5 that stoplight set to be installed at the intersection of Marksheffel and Drennan should be up and running sometime in the next month.

