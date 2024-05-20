Petition of 1,300 signatures to recall coroner submitted to Las Animas Co. clerk

Residents of Las Animas County have collected enough signatures to recall the county coroner.

Tom Murphy is one of a small group who collected the signatures over the last 60 days and submitted them to the clerk and recorder today. They needed to collect 1,253 signatures and say they got over 1,300.

If all the signatures are ratified by the Clerk and Recorder's office, Coroner Dominic Verquer will have five days to resign under state law. Then the county commissioners would appoint someone to the role. If he does not resign, the recall will be on the ballot in the general election.

A special election would not be held in this instance as the petition was submitted too close to the general election. The law is worded as follows,"If a regular special district election is to be held within 180 days after the date on which the board orders the recall election, the recall election must be held as part of the regular election."

As News 5 Investigates has reported, District Attorney Henry Solano will not file charges against Verquer who fell under suspicion for the burials of homeless people in a private cemetery.

