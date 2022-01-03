Mother charged with daughter's death through medical child abuse pleads guilty

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Just one month before a Colorado mother was scheduled to stand trial for her daughter's death, a hearing took place which eliminates the need for a trial.

Monday afternoon, Kelly R. Turner pleaded guilty to child abuse negligently resulting in death, felony theft and felony charitable fraud.

The judge presiding over the case asked Turner whether she understood the charges she was pleading to and the rights she gives up by entering that plea.

"Yes" turner told the courts.

KMGH/KOAA EW Scripps Media Kelly R. Turner

Turner's plea comes just four days after News 5 Investigates aired an in-depth 30-minute special report focusing on the facts surrounding the death of Olivia Gant, 7, and the evidence surrounding her murder case.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The Gant Family Olivia Gant

Turner faces up to 16 years for the child abuse resulting in death charge along with 10 years for felony theft and 3 years for charitable fraud.

All sentences will be served concurrently, according to the judge.

For several years, investigators allege Turner took her daughter for treatment at Children's Hospital Colorado for fabricated illnesses.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gant was subjected to multiple hospital visits and unnecessary medical procedures prior to her death in 2017.

Investigators allege Turner used her daughter's mysterious "medical illnesses" to gain support from the community and receive multiple fraudulent donations and gifts.

This is a developing story and News 5 will be sure to provide updates on this case as it proceeds forward.

To view our 30-minute special report, click here.

Have a story idea you'd like News 5 Investigates to look into? Email us: News5Investigates@KOAA.com