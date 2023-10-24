Colorado Springs Utilities appeals decision that halted work on Wilson Water Tank

Colorado Springs Utilities filed an appeal of a decision that halted work on the new Wilson Water Tank constructed above the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

On Monday, the utility filed paperwork with the city appealing both of the Planning Commission's decisions denying a major modification to the water tank's permitted height and a stop-work order on the project.

Earlier this month, Planning Commission members heard from community members, city planner Bill Gray, and utilities representatives about the controversy over the water tank that it built 15 feet above the permitted height of 45 feet. It then denied Utilities' request that the commission approve a new permit to reflect the actual height of the water tank.

The appeal of that decision goes now to the city council to consider. The members of the city council also serve as Utilities board members. The city council next convenes in November, however its communications director could not confirm whether the issue will be taken up at the next meeting.

