CBI investigating a Southern Colorado coroner who allegedly buried homeless people in mass grave

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will assist in an investigation into the Las Animas County coroner.

Coroner Dominic Verquer is accused of secretly burying at least two homeless people in body bags without a valid burial certificate or the knowledge of their families and pocketing the state funds provided for their burial.

This came to light at a special commissioners' meeting in Trinidad last week when funeral director, Tom Murphy, who saw the exhumation of one of the homeless people in a rural cemetery outside town, told commissioners he believes Verquer was using county equipment to dig the holes after-hours and burying the victims in a mass grave.

The CBI confirmed it would join the investigation after the Las Animas County Sheriff requested assistance.

