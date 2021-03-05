YouTube: Trump’s account will be restored when ‘risk of violence has decreased’

YouTube’s CEO said the video sharing platform will lift its suspension of former President Donald Trump’s account once the company determines “the risk of violence has decreased.”

In comments at an Atlantic Council forum Thursday , CEO Susan Wojcicki said Trump’s account was suspended after the channel uploaded videos that violated YouTube’s incitement of violence policy.

The move came in the days following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 and was one of several social media platforms to suspend the former president’s account. Trump had uploaded videos after the riot in which he said that impeaching him for inciting violence at the Capitol would be “very dangerous for the USA.”

“The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence. Given just the warnings by the Capitol police yesterday about a potential attack today (Thursday), I think it’s pretty clear that that elevated violence risk still remains,” Wojcicki said .

She added “we will lift the suspension of the channel.”

Snapchat and Twitter have permanently banned Trump from their platforms. Facebook is having their Oversight board decide whether to lift their suspension on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.