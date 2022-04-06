Woman dies after fall at Grand Canyon National Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — A woman from Salt Lake City, Utah was killed Monday after falling at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Officials said 34-year-old Margaret Osswald was at Ledges Camp when she fell approximately 20 feet and suffered fatal injuries. Members of the group Osswald was with attempted CPR after they found her unresponsive at the camp along the Colorado River.

A helicopter with the Arizona Department of Public Safety was dispatched and found Osswald deceased.

According to park officials, Osswald had hiked into the canyon to meet a group on a private boating trip.

An investigation into Osswald's death is underway.

The death was the second reported at the Grand Canyon in less than two weeks. A 68-year-old Colorado woman died in a boating accident on March 25.

