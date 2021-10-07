Watch
With windfall, city tries to reach kids trapped in violence

Posted at 3:22 AM, Oct 07, 2021
The money flowing to cities and states from the American Rescue Plan is so substantial and can be used for so many purposes that communities across the U.S. are trying out new, longer-term ways to fix what’s broken in their cities.

In Rockford, Illinois, that means a new approach to addressing violent crime in a city that has struggled with violence for years, especially during the pandemic.

Rockford's first investment of nearly $2 million will go toward programs to help juveniles.

There is no guarantee any of the experiments will work.

And in Rockford’s case, it will be years before anyone can say for certain.

